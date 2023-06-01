LOCALTRENDING

3 More Suspects Charged In Brownsville Man’s Death

jsalinasBy 872 views
0

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a Brownsville man whose body was found in a southeast Brownsville neighborhood about two weeks ago.

The trio, two men and one woman, are charged with evidence tampering and engaging in organized crime. Brownsville police believe they drove a vehicle used in the killing across the border into Mexico.

Police also believe the owner of that vehicle, 40-year-old Miguel Alfonso Ruiz, intentionally ran over the victim, 41-year-old Alfredo Andrade Ramirez. Ruiz was arrested last week and charged with murder.

Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to confirm exactly how Ramirez died.

DeSantis Snaps At Reporter In New Hampshire

Previous article

Just Days To Spare, Senate Gives Final Approval To Debt Ceiling Deal, Sending It To Biden

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL