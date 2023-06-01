3 More Suspects Charged In Brownsville Man’s Death

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a Brownsville man whose body was found in a southeast Brownsville neighborhood about two weeks ago.

The trio, two men and one woman, are charged with evidence tampering and engaging in organized crime. Brownsville police believe they drove a vehicle used in the killing across the border into Mexico.

Police also believe the owner of that vehicle, 40-year-old Miguel Alfonso Ruiz, intentionally ran over the victim, 41-year-old Alfredo Andrade Ramirez. Ruiz was arrested last week and charged with murder.

Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to confirm exactly how Ramirez died.