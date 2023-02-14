3 People Killed At Michigan State University; Gunman Dead

(AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five more at Michigan State University on Monday night has died. Police say the man apparently shot himself off campus.

The announcement came early Tuesday, four hours after shootings were reported in East Lansing. They occurred first at Berkey Hall and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

Michigan State lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in place for students since around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Hundreds of officers had been scouring the East Lansing campus for the suspect. The university is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.