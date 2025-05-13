3 People Killed In Fiery Crash Involving A Half-Dozen Vehicles On North Georgia Interstate

(AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a fiery wreck involving multiple vehicles and semi-trailers on the interstate that connects Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities said. The crash closed all of the southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 75 near Calhoun, Georgia, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said.

A semi-trailer headed north on the freeway collided with a car, and the truck then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, the Georgia State Patrol said. That caused collisions with two other semi-trailers, a car and a pickup truck, the agency said. The pickup caught fire.

All told, six vehicles were involved and three people were killed, the state patrol said. The two injured people were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately released.

Video from local news outlets showed one of the semis crumpled in a ditch, and another partially off the highway.

The names of those killed and injured were not released.

The crash happened two days after two people were killed near Chattanooga on Mother’s Day Sunday on I-75, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Tuesday’s wreck.