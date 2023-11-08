3 Races Heading To Runoffs-All In Donna

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three local contests are having to go to runoffs to determine the winners following the vote count from Tuesday’s elections – and they’re all in Donna. In the mayor’s race, Place 3 Councilman David Moreno forced 2-term incumbent Ricardo Morales into a runoff.

Moreno finished ahead of Morales but short of the majority needed to win outright, snaring 43 percent of the vote. Morales finished with 36 percent. Runoffs will also decide the Place 1 and Place 3 seats on the Donna City Council. The Place 1 race is between incumbent Richie Moreno and Jesse “Coach” Jackson. Jackson ended with 42 percent of the vote to 36 percent for Moreno.

The Place 3 contest ended Tuesday with Ernesto Lugo taking 46 percent while Lupita Bueno got 30 percent support. Runoff election day is Saturday December 9th.