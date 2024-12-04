LOCALTRENDING

3 San Juan Police Officers Stabbed, 18-Year-Old Under Arrest

Tim SullivanBy 216 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An 18-year-old San Juan man is facing charges of attempted capital murder for attacking police as they responded to a family violence call last night.

Officers were called to a residence on the 400 block of Cancun Lane where the 18-year-old reportedly was attacking his mother. The man was somehow able to stab three officers and get away. He was on the run for about an hour before he was captured a short distance away.

The suspect was hospitalized for undisclosed injuries. The three officers were also hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition.

Tim Sullivan

Trump Vows To Block Japanese Steelmaker From Buying US Steel, Pledges Tax Incentives And Tariffs

Previous article

Trump Considers Desantis For The Pentagon With Hegseth Under Pressure Over Allegations: AP Sources

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL