3 San Juan Police Officers Stabbed, 18-Year-Old Under Arrest

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An 18-year-old San Juan man is facing charges of attempted capital murder for attacking police as they responded to a family violence call last night.

Officers were called to a residence on the 400 block of Cancun Lane where the 18-year-old reportedly was attacking his mother. The man was somehow able to stab three officers and get away. He was on the run for about an hour before he was captured a short distance away.

The suspect was hospitalized for undisclosed injuries. The three officers were also hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition.