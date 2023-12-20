3 Sought In Killing Of Honduran Man In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen police are working to track down three people following the shooting death of a man found dead after crashing his car.

Investigators say the victim, a 25-year-old Honduran man, had been involved in a domestic disturbance Tuesday night at a home on the 2700 block of Datepalm Avenue. He was shot as he was driving away. He continued to drive but didn’t get far and crashed his vehicle into a business a few blocks south on Business Highway 83. Officers called to the scene got him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a McAllen resident, Eliezer Morales, and a man and woman believed to be from Mexico.