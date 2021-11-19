3 Suspects Arrested In Brownsville Man’s Killing In August

Authorities have arrested three suspects stemming from a deadly shooting outside an east Brownsville apartment complex more than three months ago.

It was around midnight August 4th when Brownsville police responded to the shooting and found 23-year-old Edgar Barrera slumped over in a car that had crashed into two other vehicles in the complex parking lot.

Thursday, police arrested 24-year-old Hector Hugo Lopez and his 20-year-old brother Carlos Alberto Lopez. A third man, Michael Rodriguez, was apprehended in Odessa with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The Lopez brothers were arraigned Friday on charges of murder, engaging in organized crime, and evidence tampering. Rodriguez is jailed in West Texas awaiting his transfer to Cameron County.