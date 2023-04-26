3 Teens Arrested After Colorado Driver Killed By Thrown Rock

(AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Colorado woman, who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was talking on the phone with a friend when she was hit by the rock northwest of Denver on April 19. Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators believe the attack is linked to several other similar incidents in which rocks between 4 and 6 inches in diameter and weighing 3 to 5 pounds were thrown at cars in the area the same night.