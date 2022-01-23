3 Teens Charged In Killing Of Child Sexual Abuse Suspect

Three teenagers have been charged in the killing of a Pharr man who’d been accused of sexually abusing his daughter.

42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla was beaten to death last Thursday night shortly after his daughter told her mom about the abuse. Pharr police say two of the teens confronted Quintanilla at his home on East Moore Road and began beating him up. They chased him to a nearby apartment complex, and joined by a third teen, beat him unconscious.

Police say they then threw Quintanilla into the bed of a pickup truck and dumped him in a field near South McColl and Whalen Roads where he was found with severe head injuries.

Two of the suspects have been charged with capital murder – Juan Eduardo Melendez and Christian Trevino, both 18. Trevino’s 17-year-old brother Alexandro is charged with aggravated assault.