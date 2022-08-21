3-Vehicle Interstate Wreck In Edinburg Kills 2

Edinburg police continue to piece together a 3-vehicle wreck on I-69C that killed a man and woman early Sunday morning.

The smash-up happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Trenton Road.

Officers arriving on the scene found an overturned Chrysler Crossfire and a woman lying on the roadway. She and a man inside the sports sedan were pronounced dead.

Two other vehicles were also damaged – a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The drivers of those two vehicles were not seriously hurt.