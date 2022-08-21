LOCALTRENDING

3-Vehicle Interstate Wreck In Edinburg Kills 2

jsalinasBy 18 views
0

Edinburg police continue to piece together a 3-vehicle wreck on I-69C that killed a man and woman early Sunday morning.

The smash-up happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Trenton Road.

Officers arriving on the scene found an overturned Chrysler Crossfire and a woman lying on the roadway. She and a man inside the sports sedan were pronounced dead.

Two other vehicles were also damaged – a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The drivers of those two vehicles were not seriously hurt.

Valley Employment Sees Slight Rise In July

Previous article

Hiker Missing In Utah Flooding As Monsoon Hits US Southwest

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL