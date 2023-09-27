3-Vehicle Wreck Kills 2 Los Fresnos Women Outside San Benito

Two women from Los Fresnos were killed in a violent 3-vehicle crash east of San Benito late Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary DPS investigation shows the driver of a speeding 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck ran the stop sign on FM 803 and collided with a 2004 Toyota Corolla that was heading east on FM 510.

Two women passengers in the Toyota were killed instantly – 62-year-old Blanca Mauricia Zamorano and 97-year-old Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez. No word on injuries suffered by the pickup driver. A third vehicle was also damaged in the wreck.

The DPS is still investigating to determine what charges could be filed against the pickup driver.

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety)