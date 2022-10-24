3-Vehicle Wreck Kills One On Highway 48

One man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on State Highway 48 in Cameron County Sunday night.

According to the Texas DPS, a Ford Ranger pickup truck was sitting stationary without its lights on in the eastbound lanes of the highway. At around 10:15, an eastbound GMC Sierra pickup plowed into the Ranger, knocking it into the westbound lanes where it was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Ranger was thrown out of his truck and died of his injuries. DPS investigators are working to learn why the Ranger was sitting idle on the highway.