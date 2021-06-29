3-Vehicle Wreck Kills Woman In Brownsville

Brownsville police say it appears a Brownsville driver was drunk when he was involved in a 3-vehicle crash that killed his wife and left him and their 2 children with critical injuries.

Police say the man was behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon late Monday night when he ran a red light at Highway 48 and Minnesota Avenue. The SUV collided with two other vehicles – the wreck killing the man’s 27-year-old wife and leaving him and their two young children with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the two other vehicles were also hospitalized with less serious injuries. Police say the suspect faces one count of intoxication manslaughter and several counts of intoxication assault.