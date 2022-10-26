3 Wounded In Ambush At Donna-Area Home

A search is on for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna Tuesday night.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire.

Bullets struck one person in each vehicle. The gunmen then burst into the home, demanded drugs and money, and shot one other person. The conditions of the three victims are not known.

Sheriff’s officials say anyone who has any information about the suspects can call their Crime Stoppers tip line at 668-8477 and remain anonymous.