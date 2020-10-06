32 Dead In Monday COVID-19 Reports, Including Man In 20’s

A Brownsville man in his 20’s was among 32 more Rio Grande Valley residents to lose their lives after contracting the coronavirus. Cameron County health officials Monday reported the COVID-19-related deaths of 6 people, while Hidalgo County confirmed 26 residents had died of the disease this past weekend. Health officials also noted an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, as well as in intensive care units. Those patients who died this past weekend pushed the death toll across the Valley to more than 3,000 – up to 3,019.