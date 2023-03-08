NATIONAL

3D-Printed Rocket’s Debut Launch Aborted At Last Minute

jsalinasBy
This image from video made available by Relativity Space shows the company's Terran 1 rocket on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The rocket, made almost entirely of 3D printed parts is awaiting its debut launch. (Relativity Space via AP)

(AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts remains on the pad after its debut launch attempt was aborted at the last minute.

California-based Relativity Space was attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. But a temperature issue in the upper stage halted the countdown, and Mission Control eventually decided to call it quits for the day.

It’s a relatively small rocket and won’t be carrying anything for this test flight except for a memento. Eighty-five percent of the rocket is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s factory in Long Beach, California.

