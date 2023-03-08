3D-Printed Rocket’s Debut Launch Aborted At Last Minute

(AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts remains on the pad after its debut launch attempt was aborted at the last minute.

California-based Relativity Space was attempting to launch the rocket to orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. But a temperature issue in the upper stage halted the countdown, and Mission Control eventually decided to call it quits for the day.

It’s a relatively small rocket and won’t be carrying anything for this test flight except for a memento. Eighty-five percent of the rocket is made of 3D parts printed at the company’s factory in Long Beach, California.