3rd-Degree Murder Count Could Be Reinstated In Floyd’s Death

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the trial approaches for Chauvin, charged with murder in George Floyd's death, prosecutors are putting the time Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck at about nine minutes. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)

(AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death.

A three-judge panel said Friday that the trial judge erred when he rejected a motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel says Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of another former officer, Mohamed Noor, in a different case.

The appeals court sent Chauvin’s case back for a ruling consistent with its decision on Noor. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Chauvin’s trial.