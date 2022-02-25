3rd Man Facing Murder Charge In Shooting Outside Alton-Area Stripes Store

A third suspect has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a gunbattle that erupted following an armed confrontation outside a Stripes store west of Alton last fall.

27-year-old Obed Pena of Mission was tracked down to the Mexican city of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, across from Los Ebanos, arrested and turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at the Hidalgo International Bridge early Friday morning.

Pena is accused with two other men of killing 22-year-old Leonardo Veliz and wounding his 21-year-old brother Emmanuel the afternoon of October 14th. The other two men, 21-year-old Jose Maria Victoria of Penitas and 31-year-old Ricardo Adrian Mata of Mission, were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in the days and weeks after the shooting.

What led to the confrontation and shootings has not been disclosed.