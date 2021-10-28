TEXAS

3rd Person Dies Of Injuries From Drag Racing Crash

Photo courtesy Kerrville Daily Times

(AP) — A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died.

A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. They weren’t identified.

A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair. Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.

 

