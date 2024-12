FILE - A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Federal officers seized more than four-million-dollars in narcotics at the Hidalgo Port of Entry last Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a secondary inspection of a van trying to cross the International Bridge revealed 30 packages containing drugs.

Officers reportedly found over 400-pounds of meth and about 18-pounds of heroin. The driver of the van was taken into custody.