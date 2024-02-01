4 Arrested In Attempt To Sneak Drugs Into Brownsville Jail

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Four people are under arrest and facing charges in a well-coordinated attempt to smuggle drugs into the downtown Brownsville jail.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies had been called to Detention Center 1 on East Harrison Street after jail staff spotted a large gray bag on the roof. Deputies viewed the jail’s surveillance video which showed a man throwing the bag over the perimeter wall and then speeding off.

Investigators were able to identify him and take him into custody – later learning he’d been communicating with three people inside the jail. Two of them were male inmates and the third suspect was a woman.

All are facing charges of introducing prohibited substances into a correctional facility and engaging in organized crime. Inside the bag were five baggies of marijuana, vape pens, lighters, along with a cellphone and a charger.