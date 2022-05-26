4 Arrested In Threat Of Violence Against Donna School

Authorities have arrested four people amid an investigation into what was deemed a credible threat of violence against a school in Donna. Two 17-year-old boys and two juveniles were arrested Thursday, a day after the Donna school district canceled classes for the rest of the week due to the threat.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero says the arrests were made based on an anonymous tip, and followed an investigation that involved several local law enforcement agencies, as well as the FBI and ATF.

The 17-year-olds in custody are Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja. They and the two minors are facing a charge of conspiring to commit aggravated assault – a second-degree felony. Police add the investigation is ongoing.