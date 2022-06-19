4 Candidates On Palmhurst Special Mayoral Election Ballot

There will be four candidates on the ballot in the special election for mayor of Palmhurst. They’re running to succeed the late, long-term mayor Ramiro Rodriguez, who was re-elected in the May 7th election even though he had passed away about a month earlier. However his death came after the deadline to remove names from the ballot.

On the special election ballot are former city councilman Israel Silva who lost to Rodriguez in the May election, attorney Ricka Martin-Tijerina, former Sharyland school trustee Eduardo Montalvo, and businessman Fred del Barrio.

The special election has been set for August 10th. Early voting starts July 25th.