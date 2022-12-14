4 Confirmed Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel

Emergency staff remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

(AP) — A small boat laden with migrants capsized in darkness in the English Channel Wednesday, killing four people and increasing calls on the British government to do more to prevent people from risking their lives trying to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Helicopters and lifeboats raced from bases in southern England after authorities received reports of a small boat in difficulty in the waters between Britain and France just after 3 a.m. local time.

Britain’s Press Association, citing government sources, said 43 people were rescued, with more than 30 of those pulled from the water. It was unclear whether there were any more people missing.