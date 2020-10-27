4 Dead, 15 Rescued In English Channel Migrant Boat Sinking

A French rescue helicopter lands close to a rescue vessel in Dunkirk, northern France, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 during a search operation after four migrants, including a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child died Tuesday when their boat capsized while they and other migrants tried to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said. Fifteen migrants have been saved so far and rescue and search operations are still under way, according to the regional administration for the Nord region. (AP Photo)

A French rescue helicopter lands close to a rescue vessel in Dunkirk, northern France, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 during a search operation after four migrants, including a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child died Tuesday when their boat capsized while they and other migrants tried to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said. Fifteen migrants have been saved so far and rescue and search operations are still under way, according to the regional administration for the Nord region. (AP Photo)

(AP) – French authorities say at least four migrants, including two children, have died when a boat carrying at least 19 migrants capsized off France while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain. Rescue operations are still under way.

The regional administration for the Nord region said in a statement that those confirmed dead so far are a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, and an adult woman and adult man. Such crossings have become increasingly common but deaths are rare.

French authorities Tuesday mobilized five ships and a Belgian helicopter nearby after the migrant boat was reported to be in distress off the coast of Dunkirk.