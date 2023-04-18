NATIONAL

4 Fatally Shot In Maine Home, Followed By Gunfire On Highway

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

(AP) — State police in Maine say gunfire that erupted on busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away. The bodies were found in a home in the community of Bowdoin.

Police say three people were shot in their cars a short time later Tuesday on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Authorities say a person was taken into custody. They say the shootings are connected but aren’t immediately discussing a motive or identifying the person in custody. The busy highway was closed while police canvassed the area.

Your Tax Refund Could Be Smaller Than Last Year. Here’s why

Previous article

Substitute Teacher Fired For Encouraging Fights

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL