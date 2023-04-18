4 Fatally Shot In Maine Home, Followed By Gunfire On Highway

(AP) — State police in Maine say gunfire that erupted on busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away. The bodies were found in a home in the community of Bowdoin.

Police say three people were shot in their cars a short time later Tuesday on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

Authorities say a person was taken into custody. They say the shootings are connected but aren’t immediately discussing a motive or identifying the person in custody. The busy highway was closed while police canvassed the area.