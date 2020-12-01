4 Killed, 15 Injured After German Man Drives Car Into Crowd

(AP) – German officials say a man zig-zagged an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier, killing four people, including a 9-month-old child, and seriously injuring 15.
The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man born in Trier, was arrested at the scene and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police said. Footage from the scene Tuesday showed people outside a shop apparently helping someone on the ground lying among scattered debris. Trier is about 120 miles west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.