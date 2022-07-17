TEXAS

4 Killed Amid Gunfire During Argument At Houston Apartment

jsalinasBy 5 views
0

(AP) — Officials say four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found four males who had been shot late Saturday night. Three of them were confirmed dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that those killed included two 16-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old. The sheriff’s office said that witnesses reported seeing several males, including the victims, shooting at each other after an argument.

 

 

Risk Of Contracting COVID In The Valley “High” Says CDC

Previous article

Extradition Process Begins For Mexico Drug Lord Wanted In US

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS