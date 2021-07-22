4 Killed During Robbery At East Texas Home, 3 Arrested

(AP) — Authorities have arrested three men on capital murder charges in the fatal shootings of four people at a home in East Texas. Jesse Pawlowski, Billy Phillips, and Dylan Welch were arrested Tuesday in the killings near New Summerfield, about 125 miles southeast of Dallas. They were expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said Wednesday that a woman called authorities Tuesday morning after finding one of the victims, 18-year-old John Clinton, dead in her driveway.

Investigators then found the other three in a mobile home behind her residence. They were Clinton’s 39-year-old mother, Ami Hickey, Jeff Gerla, 47, and Amanda Bain, 39. He says he believes the defendants had intended to rob them and that things escalated.