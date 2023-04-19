4 Killed In Maine Home; 3 Wounded In Linked Highway Shooting

Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

(AP) — State police in Maine say four people were fatally shot in a home shortly before gunfire broke out on a busy highway about 25 miles away, wounding three. Police say the shootings are connected but they aren’t discussing a motive or identifying victims. Authorities charged a man with four counts of murder Tuesday evening. The bodies were found earlier Tuesday in a home in the town of Bowdoin, about 35 miles north of Portland. Police say the three people were shot in their cars shortly afterward on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, just outside Portland. Police closed the busy highway while they canvassed the area.