4 Killed In Shooting At Soccer Field In Central Mexico

(AP) — Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico. The Morelos state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting. Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded. Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sánchez said via social media that among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.

 

