There has been another deadly human smuggling incident in South Texas. Four migrants were killed and three other people were badly hurt in the crash of a smuggling vehicle north of Laredo Thursday morning.

The DPS says all seven were in a Jeep being chased by Border Patrol agents when the Jeep crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the La Salle County town of Encinal. Among those critically hurt was the driver who was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.