4 San Benito Residents Killed In Violent Wreck In Wharton County

A 2-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four members of a San Benito family over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It happened early Sunday morning near Wharton southwest of Houston.

Wharton police say a Cadillac SUV veered out of the southbound lanes of Highway 59 and careened across the grassy median into the northbound lanes. The vehicle plowed head-on into a Nissan Altima carrying five family members from San Benito. Killed was the driver of the sedan, 25-year-old Dominique Ramirez, along with 25-year-old Daniel Garcia, 21-year-old Fernando Garcia, and 2-year-old Isaac Garcia.

A fifth passenger, 6-month-old Isabella Garcia, remains in critical condition in a hospital in Houston. The wreck also killed the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Houston man.