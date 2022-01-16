4 Teenagers Jailed In Drug-Related Killing Near Edinburg

Four teenagers are in custody in the apparent drug-related shooting death of a man east of Edinburg last week. The four were arrested Sunday night following a 4-day investigation involving the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Edinburg Police Department, and the U.S.Marshals Service.

Three men were shot last Wednesday night as they sped away from what authorities say was a drug transaction. All were taken to the hospital where one of the men, Roberto Carlos Mendez, died of his wounds.

One of the suspected shooters, 17-year-old Francisco Castillo, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The three other suspects are under 17.