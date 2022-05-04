4 Teens Accused Of Dragging Woman To Death Plead Not Guilty

FILE - A collection of flowers and a cross with a halo are seen at the location where the body of Linda Frickey was recovered after she was carjacked and dragged to her death a day earlier on N. Pierce Street in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Four teens accused in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking have pleaded not guilty. News outlets report the suspects — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — entered the pleas Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 21 death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

(AP) — Four teens accused in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking have pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report the suspects — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — entered the pleas Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 21 death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson had said the woman died after becoming entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle.

Neighbors said they looked on helplessly as the woman was dragged a block in her car. District Attorney Jason Williams says all four teens are being charged and prosecuted as adults.