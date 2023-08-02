4 To Be Hit With Second Murder Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Four men are facing a second charge of murder after a second gunshot victim died following a gunfight outside a Raymondville bar last month.

47-year-old Jose Luis Martinez had been hospitalized in critical condition but succumbed to his wounds suffered in the gun violence that erupted at Linda’s Lounge early the morning of July 5th. 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramirez was killed instantly in the incident.

Four men, including Ramirez’s brother, are currently charged with one count of murder as well as engaging in organized crime. A second murder charge is expected to be filed soon against all four. Raymondville police haven’t disclosed what sparked the gunshots.