4 Weeks, Still Defiant: Ukraine Fights Into 2nd Month Of War

(AP) — After one month of war, Ukraine remains defiant, with its government still standing and its outnumbered troops battling Russian forces to stalemates in multiple places. Wednesday marks four full weeks of fighting, and Russia is bogged down in an increasingly grinding campaign. When Russia unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed possible. Now Russian forces are increasingly relying on tactics used in Chechnya and Syria to bombard cities into submission. New shelling hit Kyiv’s western outskirts, where Russian troops and Ukrainian defenders are battling over multiple suburbs.