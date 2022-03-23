WORLD

4 Weeks, Still Defiant: Ukraine Fights Into 2nd Month Of War

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — After one month of war, Ukraine remains defiant, with its government still standing and its outnumbered troops battling Russian forces to stalemates in multiple places. Wednesday marks four full weeks of fighting, and Russia is bogged down in an increasingly grinding campaign. When Russia unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed possible. Now Russian forces are increasingly relying on tactics used in Chechnya and Syria to bombard cities into submission. New shelling hit Kyiv’s western outskirts, where Russian troops and Ukrainian defenders are battling over multiple suburbs.

 

Fred Cruz

Port Isabel Couple Charged In Apparent Death Of Newborn

Previous article

Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help For Ukrainians In Europe

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD