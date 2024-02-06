LOCALTRENDING

40-Year Sentence Against Man Who Killed Wife In Hidalgo Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man has been hit with a 40-year prison sentence in the beating death of his wife about a year-and-a-half ago.

The sentence against 47-year-old Luis Antonio Rivera was handed down Monday shortly after he was convicted of murder.

It was early the morning of August 30th 2022 when a family member called police to a home in Hidalgo where officers found the badly beaten body of Edna Liliana Rivera in a bedroom.

The family member told police their father had sped away in his wife’s car, and authorities tracked him down to Rio Grande City and arrested him the next day.

