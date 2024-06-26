40 Years In Prison For Rio Grande City Man Who Killed His Uncle

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Grande City man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing his grandfather to death. The punishment against 31-year-old Andrew Seale Villalon had been agreed to last month in a plea bargain with Starr County prosecutors.

Rio Grande City police say Villalon and his grandfather had been arguing the evening of June 27th 2022 when Villalon grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call from the home spotted Villalon walking nearby and still carrying the knife. He complied with orders to drop it and was arrested. Killed was 81-year-old Joseph Seale, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.