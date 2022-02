Thousands of New York City employees are expected to be fired Friday for refusing to comply with the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Termination letters went out to about four-thousand workers including teachers, officers and firefighters. They’re already on unpaid leave for not getting vaccinated.

Unions are suing to try and stop the employees from being let go. The New York Post reports the lawsuit argues accommodations such as frequent COVID-19 testing and remote work are still options.