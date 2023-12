The fourth and final newly-constructed direct connector that’s part of the massive I-2/I-69 reconstruction project is scheduled to open this weekend. TX-DOT says the new Harlingen to Edinburg flyover will open to traffic on Saturday.

It took about five months to construct the new bridge that’ll move westbound traffic on I-2 onto northbound I-69C. Like the other three direct connectors, the overpass contains two travel lanes and a shoulder lane.