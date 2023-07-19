4th Busload of Migrants From Texas Arrives In Los Angeles

A fourth busload of migrants sent from Texas has arrived in Los Angeles. The bus left Brownsville on Monday afternoon and arrived in the city Tuesday afternoon.

The 45 migrants are originally from Brazil, Chile, China, Columbia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela, where 23 are from. They will be connected with loved ones and sponsors in Southern California and other states like Nevada, Arizona and Washington. It’s the second bus full of migrants to arrive in L.A. in less than a week. The first bus came on June 14th.