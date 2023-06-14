4th Texas Patient Dies From Fungal Meningitis Linked To Matamoros Clinics

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A fungal meningitis outbreak linked to clinics in Matamoros has claimed the life of a fourth Texas patient.

The Department of State Health Services has confirmed the death but has not identified the patient nor their hometown. A total of four people have died of the infection – all from Texas, including one from the Valley.

The DSHS has recorded four other cases and 16 probable or suspected cases. Valley health officials have counted 93 people who may have been exposed to the infection.

The fungal meningitis is linked to two cosmetic surgery clinics in Matamoros, and anyone who had a spinal anesthetic for a procedure there, including liposuction, between January and mid-May, is urged to see their doctor right away to get tested.

Officials say it can take several weeks for symptoms to develop and finding the infection early is key to successful treatment. Symptoms include a fever, headache, nausea, a stiff neck, confusion, and sensitivity to light.