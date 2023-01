Northern California is getting shaken up on the first day of 2023 by a five-point-four magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it struck around 10:30 a.m., local time, in Humboldt County. This comes nearly two weeks after a six-point-four magnitude quake in the same area killed two, injured around a dozen, and caused widespread damage.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage from Sunday’s earthquake.