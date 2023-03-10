5 Arrested In Deadly Cartel Attack On Americans In Matamoros

A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken from last week, at the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Mexican authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the drug cartel attack on four Americans that left two of them dead. Tamaulipas state prosecutor Irving Barrios has confirmed that five people are being held on homicide and aggravated kidnapping charges.

The arrests follow the move by a faction of the Gulf Cartel to turn over to police five of its members. In a letter made public Thursday, the cartel said those members had acted on their own and not on orders from cartel leadership. The letter also includes an apology to the families of the four Americans.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two men killed are at a funeral home in Harlingen after being returned from Matamoros Thursday. The two survivors remain in a hospital in Brownsville recovering from the shocking ordeal that took place on this day a week ago.