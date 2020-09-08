5 Arrested In McAllen Killing

McAllen police have arrested five people and are working to track down a sixth in connection with the killing of a man found dead near the McAllen Arts District.

Three of the suspects have been charged with murder in the assault death of 54-year-old Rickey Dowal Etheridge. Another suspect is charged with evidence tampering and failing to report the killing. A fifth suspect is also charged with failing to report the crime.

The McAllen Monitor identifies the three men jailed on the murder charge as 45-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez, 37-year-old Daniel Garren, and 20-year-old Daniel Barker, all of McAllen.

The victim’s body was found in the 1000 block of North 15th Street a little more than a week ago. The exact cause of his death hasn’t been revealed. The motive for the murder also hasn’t been disclosed.