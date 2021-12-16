5 Children Die In Bouncy Castle Accident In Australia

Emergency services personnel work the scene of a deadly incident involved with a bouncy castle at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Multiple children have died and others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a junior school on the island state of Tasmania on Thursday. (Grant Wells/AAP Image via AP)

(AP) — Five children have died and four others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania. The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old.

A fifth child died later Thursday in the hospital. Five children are being treated, including four in critical condition. An investigation is underway.