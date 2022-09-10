5 Dead After New Zealand Boat Flips In Possible Whale Strike

A helicopter flies overs an upturned boat with a survivor sitting on the hull off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A boat in New Zealand collided with a whale and capsized. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Five people in New Zealand died after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized in what may have been a collision with a whale. Authorities say six people aboard the boat were rescued.

The boat overturned Saturday near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.