5 Found Dead In Colorado Apartment With ‘illicit narcotics’

(AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of five people found inside a Colorado apartment along with substances described as “illicit narcotics.” Another adult and an infant were alive inside the unit Sunday in Commerce City, near Denver.

Police say officers didn’t find any evidence of trauma or violence and firefighters didn’t detect any hazardous gases. The district attorney says it’s likely the five people who died unintentionally overdosed on fentanyl. He says preliminary testing and evidence suggests they believed they were taking cocaine and didn’t realize it had been laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller.