5 Memphis Cops Charged With Murder In Tyre Nichols’ Death

FILE - Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols at a news conference in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 the federal investigation into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police “may take some time.” Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)

(AP) — Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office online records showed Thursday that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were in custody. Each is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family say officers beat the 29-year-old father for three minutes during the Jan. 7 stop. Nichols’ stepfather told The Associated Press he and Nichols’ mother are “fine with” the second-degree murder charge.

